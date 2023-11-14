Effects of climate change are worsening across US

2023-11-14 | 08:10
Effects of climate change are worsening across US
Effects of climate change are worsening across US

The effects of climate change extend to physical, mental, and financial well-being for Americans, excessively impacting those who bear minimal responsibility for its causes.

This includes instances such as Black communities in the South grappling with floods and minorities in urban areas enduring extreme heat, as highlighted in a federal report released on Tuesday.
 

Effects

Climate

Climate Change

US

Americans

