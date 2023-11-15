News
YouTube unveils plans to safeguard users against synthetic content
Variety and Tech
2023-11-15 | 08:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
YouTube unveils plans to safeguard users against synthetic content
YouTube is set to implement a series of updates over the next few months and into the new year to address the rise of synthetic content generated by Artificial Intelligence.
To counter the potential misuse of AI-generated content, YouTube will introduce updates that require creators to disclose when they have produced altered or synthetic content that appears realistic.
“This disclosure is particularly crucial for content discussing sensitive topics like elections, ongoing conflicts, public health crises, or involving public officials,” according to YouTube.
Creators who consistently fail to disclose such information may face penalties, including content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Program, or other consequences.
In addition, YouTube plans to work closely with creators to ensure a smooth transition to these new requirements.
YouTube will add labels to the description panel and the video player to inform viewers, indicating when content contains altered or synthetic material.
YouTube will allow users to request the removal of AI-generated or other synthetic content that simulates identifiable individuals, including their faces or voices.
The removal request process will consider factors such as whether the content is parody or satire if the requester can be uniquely identified, and if the content involves a public official or well-known individual.
Additionally, music partners can request the removal of AI-generated music content that mimics an artist's unique singing or rapping voice, with considerations for factors like news reporting, analysis, or critique of the synthetic vocals.
Variety and Tech
YouTube
Artificial Intelligence
Content
