Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list

Variety and Tech
2023-11-19 | 00:46
High views
Forbes unveils Lebanon&#39;s finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the &#39;30 Under 30&#39; list
3min
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list

Recently, Forbes Middle East has unveiled its anticipated annual "30 Under 30" list, featuring the most talented Lebanese youth, who remain resilient and persistently overcome obstacles, embodying the spirit of Lebanon with unwavering charm and representation. 

This year's list highlights 120 entries in four main categories: Commerce and Finance, Entertainment, Science and Technology, and Social Impact, with 30 entries in each category. 

Assessing over 600 applications, the "Class of 2023" features individuals representing 22 nationalities, including Egyptians, who are "ruling" with 44 individuals, 15 Saudis, 14 Lebanese, 13 Emiratis, and 10 Jordanians.  

While all honorees are based in the Middle East or conduct their primary work in the region, they represent 20 countries, namely the UAE, which has the most listees with 43 based in the emirates, 36 in Egypt, 14 in Saudi Arabia, nine in Lebanon, and six in Jordan. 

Here are the 14 individuals from Lebanon who have earned a spot on Forbes Middle East's prestigious '30 Under 30' list: 

Yasmina Zaytoun

Occupation: Miss Lebanon 2022-2023 

Category: Social Impact 

Reine Metlej 

Occupation: Cofounder of BIOwayste 

Category: Social Impact 

Marc Aoun 

Occupation: Cofounder and CEO of Compost Baladi SAL 

Category: Social Impact 

Luma Makari 

Occupation: Cofounder and CEO of Elggo 

Category: Social Impact 

Hussein Ayoub 

Occupation: Director, MEA at EDT & Partners 

Category: Social Impact 

Bassel Jalaleddine 

Occupation: Founder and Managing Partner of eFlow.ai 

Category: Social Impact 

Patrick Sawaya  

Occupation: Founder of Patrick Sawaya Photography  

Category: Entertainment  

Jad Hobeika  

Occupation: Co-creative Director of Maison Georges Hobeika  

Category: Entertainment  

Al Walid El Hallani  

Occupation: Singer  

Category: Entertainment  

Ahmad Haffar  

Occupation: Managing Partner of Mindloop Studios  

Category: Entertainment 

Paolo Khayat 

Occupation: Cofounder and CEO of Libas 

Category: Commerce & Finance 

Hasan Jaafar 

Occupation: Cofounder and COO of YY ReGen 

Category: Commerce & Finance 

Nour Sleiman 

Occupation: Cofounder and Chief Communication Officer at Cartlow 

Category: Science & Technology 

Ghassan Oueidat 

Occupation: Cofounder and CEO of Asymptotic Robotics 

Category: Science & Technology
 
 
 
 

LBCI Previous

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-15

Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-30

Lebanese youth team excels in Elite Neon Cup semi-finals

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-17

Kenya at risk of losing up to 7.25% of GDP to climate change: World Bank

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-15

YouTube unveils plans to safeguard users against synthetic content

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-14

Effects of climate change are worsening across US

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-13

Emirates Airline announces a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Blinken meets Palestinian president in unannounced visit to West Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:19

Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-21

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-23

Cyprus saves 45 Syrian migrants from boats in distress

Videos
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul

LBCI
Middle East News
03:04

Israeli army orders Al-Shifa Hospital evacuation within 'one hour'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:19

Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Geagea slams Bassil's inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil

LBCI
Variety and Tech
00:46

Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:43

Fatah's mechanism for unity amidst rising concern in Ain Al-Helweh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Patriarch Al-Rahi advocates Army Commander's term extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Army Commander's issue is turning into a challenge

