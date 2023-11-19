Recently, Forbes Middle East has unveiled its anticipated annual "30 Under 30" list, featuring the most talented Lebanese youth, who remain resilient and persistently overcome obstacles, embodying the spirit of Lebanon with unwavering charm and representation.



This year's list highlights 120 entries in four main categories: Commerce and Finance, Entertainment, Science and Technology, and Social Impact, with 30 entries in each category.



Assessing over 600 applications, the "Class of 2023" features individuals representing 22 nationalities, including Egyptians, who are "ruling" with 44 individuals, 15 Saudis, 14 Lebanese, 13 Emiratis, and 10 Jordanians.



While all honorees are based in the Middle East or conduct their primary work in the region, they represent 20 countries, namely the UAE, which has the most listees with 43 based in the emirates, 36 in Egypt, 14 in Saudi Arabia, nine in Lebanon, and six in Jordan.



Here are the 14 individuals from Lebanon who have earned a spot on Forbes Middle East's prestigious '30 Under 30' list:



Yasmina Zaytoun



Occupation: Miss Lebanon 2022-2023



Category: Social Impact



Reine Metlej Occupation: Miss Lebanon 2022-2023Category: Social Impact



Occupation: Cofounder of BIOwayste



Category: Social Impact



Marc Aoun Occupation: Cofounder of BIOwaysteCategory: Social Impact



Occupation: Cofounder and CEO of Compost Baladi SAL



Category: Social Impact



Luma Makari



Occupation: Cofounder and CEO of Elggo



Category: Social Impact



Hussein Ayoub



Occupation: Director, MEA at EDT & Partners



Category: Social Impact



Bassel Jalaleddine



Occupation: Founder and Managing Partner of eFlow.ai



Category: Social Impact



Patrick Sawaya



Occupation: Founder of Patrick Sawaya Photography



Category: Entertainment



Jad Hobeika



Occupation: Co-creative Director of Maison Georges Hobeika



Category: Entertainment



Al Walid El Hallani



Occupation: Singer



Category: Entertainment



Ahmad Haffar



Occupation: Managing Partner of Mindloop Studios



Category: Entertainment



Paolo Khayat



Occupation: Cofounder and CEO of Libas



Category: Commerce & Finance



Hasan Jaafar



Occupation: Cofounder and COO of YY ReGen



Category: Commerce & Finance



Nour Sleiman



Occupation: Cofounder and Chief Communication Officer at Cartlow



Category: Science & Technology



Ghassan Oueidat



Occupation: Cofounder and CEO of Asymptotic Robotics



