Microsoft welcomes Sam Altman to lead new in-house AI team

In a statement, Microsoft affirmed on Monday that it is partnering with OpenAI, expressing confidence in its product roadmap and the ability to innovate further based on the announcements made at Microsoft Ignite.



Microsoft revealed the inclusion of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman and their colleagues in the company.



“We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team,” the company mentioned in the statement.



The tech giant continues supporting customers and partners as it anticipates getting acquainted with Emmett Shear and OpenAI's new leadership team.



Microsoft announced on Nov. 17 that it is “continuing to rapidly innovate for this era of AI, with over 100 announcements across the full tech stack from AI systems, models, and tools in Azure to Copilot.”