Tunisian actress Hend Sabry resigns from WFP due to "starvation" of Gaza

بعد 13 عاما من العمل الإنساني عبر العالم.. استقيل من برنامج الغذاء العالمي



أكتب هذا بقلب مثقل وحزن عميق؛ حيث قررت التخلي عن دوري كسفيرة للنوايا الحسنة لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي التابع للأمم المتحدة

(البيان كاملا مرفق في الصور)@WFP

with a heavy heart and deep sadness I have… pic.twitter.com/dIki98or7u — Hend Sabry - هند صبري (@HendSabry) November 22, 2023

Tunisian actress Hend Sabry has announced her resignation from her honorary position in the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) as a Goodwill Ambassador, citing the use of "starvation and siege as weapons of war" in the Gaza Strip.On Wednesday night, Sabry took to "X," stating, "After 13 years of humanitarian work worldwide, I resign from the WFP."In a statement, Sabry confirmed her efforts "to strongly advocate and pressure for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, utilizing the program's influence to prevent the use of starvation as a weapon of war."However, she added, "Starvation and siege have been used as weapons of war over the past 46 days against more than two million civilians in Gaza."The WFP expressed gratitude to Sabry in a Thursday statement, describing her as someone who "truly inspired us with her swift response to emergencies, and her contributions enabled the WFP to provide timely food assistance to those in dire need during critical periods."AFP