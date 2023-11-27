For 2023, the BBC announced its list of 100 influential women worldwide, including former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Hollywood celeb America Ferrera, and beauty tycoon Huda Kattan.



Among BBC's 100 Women 2023, which also features women working to address climate change, are two Lebanese, sprinter Aziza Sbaity and Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.



Aziza Sbaity



Known as "the fastest Lebanese woman in history" after breaking the 100m record, Lebanon's sprinter Aziza Sbaity made headlines as one of the first black athletes from her country to take gold at the West Asian and Arab championships.

With a Liberian mother and a Lebanese father, she moved to Lebanon at 11. She "uses her position to talk about racism in the country and champion inclusivity and equality, and she collaborates with schools and universities to inspire Lebanon's youth," said the BBC.



Amal Clooney



Award-winning human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has spent years supporting victims of injustice, leading important cases concerning crimes against humanity in Armenia and Ukraine, sexual violence against women in Malawi and Kenya, and helping secure journalists' freedom targeted by oppressive regimes.



"Recent successes include representing victims of an Islamic State fighter and of a Darfur warlord," it added.



Amal Clooney, née Alamuddin, also serves as an adjunct professor at Columbia Law School and co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, providing free legal support to victims of human rights abuses in over 40 countries.