Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark

Variety and Tech
2023-11-27
High views
2min
For 2023, the BBC announced its list of 100 influential women worldwide, including former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Hollywood celeb America Ferrera, and beauty tycoon Huda Kattan.

Among BBC's 100 Women 2023, which also features women working to address climate change, are two Lebanese, sprinter Aziza Sbaity and Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Aziza Sbaity

Known as "the fastest Lebanese woman in history" after breaking the 100m record, Lebanon's sprinter Aziza Sbaity made headlines as one of the first black athletes from her country to take gold at the West Asian and Arab championships.
 
With a Liberian mother and a Lebanese father, she moved to Lebanon at 11. She "uses her position to talk about racism in the country and champion inclusivity and equality, and she collaborates with schools and universities to inspire Lebanon's youth," said the BBC.

Amal Clooney

Award-winning human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has spent years supporting victims of injustice, leading important cases concerning crimes against humanity in Armenia and Ukraine, sexual violence against women in Malawi and Kenya, and helping secure journalists' freedom targeted by oppressive regimes.

"Recent successes include representing victims of an Islamic State fighter and of a Darfur warlord," it added. 

Amal Clooney, née Alamuddin, also serves as an adjunct professor at Columbia Law School and co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, providing free legal support to victims of human rights abuses in over 40 countries.
 
In the midst of prevailing regional challenges, this news comes as a glimmer of hope, showcasing Lebanese women's power in building a good reputation for Lebanon around the world and making the Lebanese proud in each step they take.
 

LBCI Previous

