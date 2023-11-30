UNFCCC Executive Secretary calls for launching ‘final stage of fossil fuel era’

The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Simon Stiell, urged the world to enter the "final stage of the fossil fuel era as we know it" during the opening of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.



Addressing world leaders participating in the two-week conference, which will focus on the future of oil, gas, and coal, he stated, "If we don't signal the start of the final stage of the fossil fuel era as we know it, we will be preparing ourselves for a final descent."



AFP