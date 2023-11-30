News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Labor Inspector
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNFCCC Executive Secretary calls for launching ‘final stage of fossil fuel era’
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30 | 06:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNFCCC Executive Secretary calls for launching ‘final stage of fossil fuel era’
The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Simon Stiell, urged the world to enter the "final stage of the fossil fuel era as we know it" during the opening of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.
Addressing world leaders participating in the two-week conference, which will focus on the future of oil, gas, and coal, he stated, "If we don't signal the start of the final stage of the fossil fuel era as we know it, we will be preparing ourselves for a final descent."
AFP
Variety and Tech
United Nations
Climate Change
Simon Stiell
Fossil Fuel
COP28
Climate
Conference
Dubai
Next
COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal
United Nations expects 2023 to be the hottest year with record-breaking levels
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:58
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
Middle East News
03:58
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
0
Variety and Tech
07:44
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
Variety and Tech
07:44
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
0
Variety and Tech
06:22
COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal
Variety and Tech
06:22
COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal
0
World News
2023-11-28
Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28
World News
2023-11-28
Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:44
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
Variety and Tech
07:44
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
0
Variety and Tech
06:22
COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal
Variety and Tech
06:22
COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal
0
Variety and Tech
05:59
United Nations expects 2023 to be the hottest year with record-breaking levels
Variety and Tech
05:59
United Nations expects 2023 to be the hottest year with record-breaking levels
0
World News
03:01
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger dies aged 100
World News
03:01
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger dies aged 100
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Israeli Channel 12: Israel threatens to resume its operations if the hostages are not released by midnight
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Israeli Channel 12: Israel threatens to resume its operations if the hostages are not released by midnight
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
From victory to vision: Unveiling Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 masterplan
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
From victory to vision: Unveiling Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 masterplan
0
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
2
Lebanon News
11:46
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:46
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
3
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
4
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
5
Press Highlights
02:48
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
Press Highlights
02:48
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
6
Middle East News
10:54
Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient
Middle East News
10:54
Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More