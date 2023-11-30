COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal

Sultan Al Jaber, president of COP28 talks in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, said Thursday not to exclude "any topic" in the texts to be negotiated over two weeks by delegations from around 200 countries.



Al Jaber said, "We need to ensure the inclusion of the role of fossil fuels. I am aware that there are strong opinions regarding the idea of incorporating formulations on fossil and renewable energy in the negotiating text."



AFP