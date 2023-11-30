COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries

Variety and Tech
2023-11-30 | 07:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
COP28 to implement &#39;Loss and Damage Fund&#39; to compensate most climate-affected countries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries

On its first day in Dubai, the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) adopted a decision to implement the establishment of the "Loss and Damage" climate fund to compensate the countries most affected by climate change.  

This positive step aims to ease tensions related to financing between northern and southern countries. 

After the decision to "activate" the fund, approved in COP27, the Emirati COP28 President, Sultan Al Jaber, stated, "I congratulate the parties on this historic decision. It sends a positive momentum signal to the world and to our work." 

AFP   
 

Variety and Tech

UAE

Dubai

Conference

United Nations

Climate Change

COP28

Loss And Damage

Fund

COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai

LBCI
Middle East News
07:01

Syrian PM Hussein Arnous leads delegation to COP28 in UAE

LBCI
World News
2023-11-28

Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28

LBCI
World News
2023-11-28

A speech by Mahmoud Abbas and Isaac Herzog at the COP28 conference on Friday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:22

COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:20

UNFCCC Executive Secretary calls for launching ‘final stage of fossil fuel era’

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:59

United Nations expects 2023 to be the hottest year with record-breaking levels

LBCI
World News
03:01

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger dies aged 100

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:44

COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Israeli army says two hurt, assailant ‘neutralized’ in West Bank ramming attack

LBCI
World News
2023-09-20

32 killed, over 200 injured in Azerbaijani operations in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Israeli Channel 12: Israel threatens to resume its operations if the hostages are not released by midnight

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:48

Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More