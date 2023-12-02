News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy
Variety and Tech
2023-12-02 | 01:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy
More than 20 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and France, issued a joint statement on Saturday during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, calling for the tripling of world nuclear energy capacity by 2050 compared to the year 2020. The aim is to reduce dependence on coal and gas.
This statement was made by the US climate envoy, John Kerry, during his presence in Dubai, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
However, the list of signatories to the statement does not include China and Russia, two prominent countries currently involved in the construction of nuclear power plants worldwide.
AFP
Variety and Tech
COP28
France
United States
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Nuclear
Energy
Climate
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
0
Middle East News
05:04
Britain's King Charles meets Israeli president at COP28 in Dubai
Middle East News
05:04
Britain's King Charles meets Israeli president at COP28 in Dubai
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
0
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:45
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits
Variety and Tech
09:45
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits
0
Variety and Tech
09:32
At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030
Variety and Tech
09:32
At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Mikati to present Aman Program loan proposal to Parliament
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Mikati to present Aman Program loan proposal to Parliament
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
0
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Al Jazeera: The Israeli army targeted the vicinity of Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis: Palestinian Red Crescent
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Al Jazeera: The Israeli army targeted the vicinity of Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis: Palestinian Red Crescent
0
Middle East News
2023-07-24
One million Captagon pills seized in Baghdad
Middle East News
2023-07-24
One million Captagon pills seized in Baghdad
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
2
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
3
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
4
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
5
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
6
Middle East News
05:52
Israeli government spokesperson: Israel's goal is to retrieve all hostages; we're making efforts to minimize civilian casualties
Middle East News
05:52
Israeli government spokesperson: Israel's goal is to retrieve all hostages; we're making efforts to minimize civilian casualties
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
8
World News
10:12
The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House
World News
10:12
The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More