News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Energy Minister Walid Fayad pledges carbon reduction and energy optimization
Variety and Tech
2023-12-02 | 03:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Energy Minister Walid Fayad pledges carbon reduction and energy optimization
Caretaker Minister of Energy Walid Fayad expressed Lebanon’s commitments to reducing carbon emissions and optimizing energy consumption.
Speaking on the sidelines of COP28, he highlighted the current government's efforts to capitalize on cost reduction and increased utilization, as outlined in the Ministry's recent bill.
Fayad told LBCI that Lebanon's current revival is centered on renewable energy, stressing the need for substantial international community involvement.
In addition, he called for a reduction in Lebanon's carbon bill through Egyptian gas imports, continued exploration of gas reserves in the country, and the revitalization of the liquefied gas project using offshore platforms.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Energy Minister
Lebanon
Walid Fayad
Carbon
Energy
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support
Japan to stop building 'unabated' coal plants
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-04
Exploring energy synergy at ADIPEC: Lebanon's Energy Minister meets industry leaders
Lebanon News
2023-10-04
Exploring energy synergy at ADIPEC: Lebanon's Energy Minister meets industry leaders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19
Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19
Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:18
COP28 chair: 116 nations commit to triple renewable energy
Variety and Tech
07:18
COP28 chair: 116 nations commit to triple renewable energy
0
Variety and Tech
06:47
Pope calls on leaders at COP28 to 'turn corner' on climate
Variety and Tech
06:47
Pope calls on leaders at COP28 to 'turn corner' on climate
0
Variety and Tech
06:27
US pledges $3 billion green climate fund at COP28
Variety and Tech
06:27
US pledges $3 billion green climate fund at COP28
0
Variety and Tech
06:15
Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support
Variety and Tech
06:15
Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
0
Middle East News
07:30
Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria
Middle East News
07:30
Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21
The underground: The surprising history of Israel's use of Al-Shifa Hospital
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21
The underground: The surprising history of Israel's use of Al-Shifa Hospital
0
World News
2023-11-02
Aid to Israel and Ukraine is under discussion in the US Congress
World News
2023-11-02
Aid to Israel and Ukraine is under discussion in the US Congress
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
2
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
3
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
5
World News
10:12
The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House
World News
10:12
The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House
6
Press Highlights
00:33
Defense Minister and Maronite Patriarch clash over Army Leadership
Press Highlights
00:33
Defense Minister and Maronite Patriarch clash over Army Leadership
7
Middle East News
09:14
Israeli army reports shelling 'over 200 terrorist targets' in Gaza on Friday
Middle East News
09:14
Israeli army reports shelling 'over 200 terrorist targets' in Gaza on Friday
8
Press Highlights
01:16
France's Le Drian fails to break Lebanese deadlock
Press Highlights
01:16
France's Le Drian fails to break Lebanese deadlock
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More