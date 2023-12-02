Energy Minister Walid Fayad pledges carbon reduction and energy optimization

Caretaker Minister of Energy Walid Fayad expressed Lebanon’s commitments to reducing carbon emissions and optimizing energy consumption.



Speaking on the sidelines of COP28, he highlighted the current government's efforts to capitalize on cost reduction and increased utilization, as outlined in the Ministry's recent bill.



Fayad told LBCI that Lebanon's current revival is centered on renewable energy, stressing the need for substantial international community involvement.



In addition, he called for a reduction in Lebanon's carbon bill through Egyptian gas imports, continued exploration of gas reserves in the country, and the revitalization of the liquefied gas project using offshore platforms.