US pledges $3 billion green climate fund at COP28
Variety and Tech
2023-12-02 | 06:27
US pledges $3 billion green climate fund at COP28
US Vice President Kamala Harris told the UN's COP28 conference that the United States will contribute $3 billion to a global climate fund -- its first pledge since 2014.
"Today, we are demonstrating through action how the world can and must meet this (climate) crisis," Harris told world leaders at the summit in Dubai.
AFP
Variety and Tech
United States
Climate
Fund
COP28
Dubai
UAE
Kamala Harris
