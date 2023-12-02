Pope calls on leaders at COP28 to 'turn corner' on climate

Pope Francis called on leaders at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Saturday to step up and "turn a corner" on saving the planet.



"Let this COP be a turning point: let it demonstrate a clear and tangible political will, leading to an acceleration of the ecological transition," he said.



The 86-year-old pontiff also said the world should move to end using fossil fuels.



The speech by Francis, who canceled his trip to the United Nations climate talks due to the flu, was read by the Vatican's second-highest officer, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.



The transition "must be effective, binding and easy to monitor" and apply to "four domains: energy efficiency, renewable energy, ending the use of fossil fuels, and education to make our lifestyles less dependent on them," he said.



AFP