In some positive news amid the current regional tensions, Lebanon's "culinary heritage" has shined once again in one of the most prominent platforms, as the Manouche is now a new inscription on UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List, described as "an emblematic culinary practice."



The inscription of the Manouche comes amid the eighteenth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.



"We have come together to celebrate the incredible richness of humanity's intangible cultural heritage and to reaffirm its power for social cohesion, human dignity, and peace," said Ernesto Ottone, R. Assistant Director General for Culture, UNESCO.



Inscribed in 2023 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the agency marked the Manouche as a "quintessential Lebanese breakfast," characterized as a flatbread prepared in homes and bakeries and usually eaten for breakfast.



"The aroma of Manouche is a strong identifying factor that evokes traditional morning gatherings, or sobhhiyé, key moments of social interaction. The preparation of Manouche for sale in small bakeries also contributes to local economic development," it added.



As part of the Lebanese culinary heritage, this new addition is considered a symbol of hope, especially amid times of instability. It denotes the richness of Lebanon's culture, whether in art, architecture, or cuisine.