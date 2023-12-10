COP28 pledges represent 30% of energy emissions to be reduced by 2030

The International Energy Agency stated on Sunday that the commitments announced by governments and oil companies at the start of the COP28 will only result in a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with energy sources from what is required by 2030.



The agency released an assessment of the non-binding pledges made by 130 countries to triple renewable energy sources and double energy efficiency by 2030, as well as the announcement by around fifty oil and gas companies to reduce methane emissions.



AFP