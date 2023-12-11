Guterres says the gradual phase-out of fossil fuels is important for the COP28 success

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said on Monday that one of the important elements for the success of the COP28 climate summit is for countries to reach an agreement on the need for a "gradual phase-out" of fossil fuels, even if countries may move at different rates.



He told reporters, "The Conference of the Parties covers many aspects, and it depends on the global balance, but the main aspect, in my opinion, for the success of the Conference will be for it to reach consensus on the need for a gradual phase-out of fossil fuels."



He added, "This does not mean that all countries must phase out fossil fuels at the same time."



Reuters