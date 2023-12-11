COP28 draft deal calls for ‘reducing fossil fuels consumption, production’

A new draft of the final agreement for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), released by the UAE presidency on Monday, calls for "reducing the consumption and production of fossil fuels" responsible for most polluting emissions causing global warming.



The text calls explicitly for "reducing the consumption of fossil fuels and its consumption at the same time in a fair, organized, and equitable manner, allowing access to net-zero (carbon neutrality) from now until 2050 and around that time, based on scientific recommendations."



However, it did not use the term "phasing out" of oil, gas, or coal, which represents sources of greenhouse gases.



Reuters