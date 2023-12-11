Doha Forum highlights: Green initiatives and economic development

2023-12-11
Doha Forum highlights: Green initiatives and economic development
Doha Forum highlights: Green initiatives and economic development

Do you know that with every dollar ($1) we spend on green initiatives and projects that reduce pollution, we are saving more than 3 dollars ($3.2) that could be spent on health and various issues related to climate change?

But where do we get these dollars?

Here lies the significant problem in Lebanon and other "weak" countries facing political and financial crises. 

The impact of climate change or rising global temperatures exacerbates the crisis even further, affecting areas such as agriculture, health, infrastructure, and more. 

In the absence of funding sources in the country, what could be the solution?

International collaboration for green and environmentally friendly investments is one of the prominent topics discussed at the Doha Forum, aiming to find solutions to combat climate change.

Encouraging green investments helps our economy because these projects create job opportunities and contribute to the development of our country.
 

