This fashion show, held in Al Wasl at the Green Zone in Expo City Dubai, coinciding with COP28, was unlike any other fashion presentation.



The fashion collection, presented by seven designers from around the world, was crafted sustainably using recyclable and environmentally friendly materials.



The aim was to raise awareness about the importance of achieving sustainability in the clothing industry, one of the world's largest and most polluting industries.



This collection was created by the renowned Lebanese designer and UN Environment Programme Regional Goodwill Ambassador for sustainable fashion in West Asia, Rami Kadi, for 2024.



Given his early adoption of sustainability in his designs for years, he was selected as the sole Lebanese designer to participate in this show. He previously introduced the first dress made entirely from recycled plastic in the Middle East in 2020.



An Iraqi designer, on the other hand, launched her fashion brand, offering exclusively sustainable abayas.



She also dedicated a portion of her designs to individuals with special needs. Such designs have become widely accepted globally.



Indian designer siblings Shantanu & Nikhil introduced their collection at Expo Dubai, promoting an economy based on material recycling.



Similarly, Iranian fashion designer Gelareh Alam creates sustainable clothing on demand in San Francisco, USA.