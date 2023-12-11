COP28 President Al-Jaber: We still have a lot of work to do

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) President, Sultan Al-Jaber, affirmed on Monday that there is still "a lot of work" ahead for the country delegates negotiating to reach an agreement before the conference concludes.



This comes after a new draft text was released, prompting disappointment from some organizations and parties.



During a press conference, Al-Jaber stated, "Yes, we have made progress, but there is still a lot of work ahead of us... We need to achieve a result that respects the science and keeps the goal of limiting the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach."



On the eve of the official closing date of the conference, he emphasized, "We still need to overcome many differences... we don't have time to waste."



He added, "You know what still needs to be agreed upon and you know I want you to be ambitious on all issues, including the formulation related to fossil fuels."



Groups of countries must discuss the text to reach a consensus before the deadline set by Al-Jaber himself, which is Tuesday at eleven in the morning (7:00 UTC).



Additionally, Al-Jaber said, "We have a text, and we need to agree on the text. The negotiating time is approaching, and there is no room for hesitation. It is time to make decisions."



