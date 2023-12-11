News
Azerbaijan, Brazil confirmed as hosts of next climate summits
Variety and Tech
2023-12-11 | 13:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Azerbaijan, Brazil confirmed as hosts of next climate summits
Azerbaijan and Brazil will host the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conferences in 2024 and 2025, respectively, according to a decision adopted on Monday during the twenty-eighth session of the Climate Conference held in Dubai (COP28).
COP29 will take place between November 11 and 22 in Azerbaijan, a country heavily reliant on oil and gas exports, similar to the United Arab Emirates, which is hosting climate negotiations this year.
Last week, Azerbaijan, located in the Caucasus region, overcame a significant hurdle when its historical rival, Armenia, announced the withdrawal of its bid to host the next climate conference, endorsing Azerbaijan's nomination. Meanwhile, Yerevan and Baku were seeking to improve their relations.
As for Brazil, one of the world's top ten oil-producing countries, it proposed hosting COP30 in the Amazon region. The conference is scheduled for November 10 to 21, 2025, a crucial year for negotiations, as significant progress in climate commitments is expected.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pledged to eliminate deforestation in his country by 2030, presenting Brazil as a champion of forest protection. He also indicated progress in joining the "OPEC+" oil alliance.
During COP28, Lula affirmed that Brazil would join OPEC+ with the goal of "convincing major oil-producing countries of the need to prepare for reducing fossil fuel use."
AFP
Variety and Tech
Azerbaijan
Brazil
COP28
UAE
COP29
Climate
Conferenece
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Guterres says the gradual phase-out of fossil fuels is important for the COP28 success
COP28 pledges represent 30% of energy emissions to be reduced by 2030
