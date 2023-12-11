Azerbaijan, Brazil confirmed as hosts of next climate summits

Variety and Tech
2023-12-11 | 13:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Azerbaijan, Brazil confirmed as hosts of next climate summits
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Azerbaijan, Brazil confirmed as hosts of next climate summits

Azerbaijan and Brazil will host the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conferences in 2024 and 2025, respectively, according to a decision adopted on Monday during the twenty-eighth session of the Climate Conference held in Dubai (COP28).

COP29 will take place between November 11 and 22 in Azerbaijan, a country heavily reliant on oil and gas exports, similar to the United Arab Emirates, which is hosting climate negotiations this year.

Last week, Azerbaijan, located in the Caucasus region, overcame a significant hurdle when its historical rival, Armenia, announced the withdrawal of its bid to host the next climate conference, endorsing Azerbaijan's nomination. Meanwhile, Yerevan and Baku were seeking to improve their relations.

As for Brazil, one of the world's top ten oil-producing countries, it proposed hosting COP30 in the Amazon region. The conference is scheduled for November 10 to 21, 2025, a crucial year for negotiations, as significant progress in climate commitments is expected.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pledged to eliminate deforestation in his country by 2030, presenting Brazil as a champion of forest protection. He also indicated progress in joining the "OPEC+" oil alliance.

During COP28, Lula affirmed that Brazil would join OPEC+ with the goal of "convincing major oil-producing countries of the need to prepare for reducing fossil fuel use."

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Azerbaijan

Brazil

COP28

UAE

COP29

Climate

Conferenece

Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva

LBCI Next
Guterres says the gradual phase-out of fossil fuels is important for the COP28 success
COP28 pledges represent 30% of energy emissions to be reduced by 2030
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-07

Armenia backs Azerbaijan to host COP29 climate conference

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-02

Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support

LBCI
World News
2023-11-24

Brazil to propose wide fund to conserve forests at COP28 climate summit

LBCI
World News
2023-12-04

COP28 President Al-Jaber: We very much respect climate science

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:25

COP28 President Al-Jaber: We still have a lot of work to do

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:27

Lebanese designer Rami Kadi's 2024 vision: A sustainable fashion show unveiled in Dubai

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:15

Doha Forum highlights: Green initiatives and economic development

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:47

COP28 draft deal calls for ‘reducing fossil fuels consumption, production’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Sheikh Qaouk: We welcome resumption of dialogue between Hezbollah and FPM

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-06

Ten migrants bodies found on Tunisian beach in Sfax

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:04

Global Refugee Forum: Addressing the Needs of 35 Million Refugees Worldwide

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More