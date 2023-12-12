The specified time for concluding the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai has ended without reaching an agreement, as promised by the Emirati President Sultan Al Jaber.



Negotiations on fossil fuels continue in the face of opposition from oil-exporting countries.



Sultan Al Jaber announced on December 6th that he aimed to conclude the conference "in an organized manner on Tuesday, December 12th, at 11:00 AM at the latest," which is 7:00 AM GMT.



The conference program set by the United Nations indicates that Tuesday is the last day of the conference without specifying the hour. The release of a new agreement draft is expected during the day.



