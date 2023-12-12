Puma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year

Variety and Tech
2023-12-12 | 03:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Puma to end sponsorship of Israel&#39;s national football team next year
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Puma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year

Puma will end its sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year, in a decision made before Hamas' October 7 attack, a spokesperson for the German sportswear firm said on Tuesday.

"While two newly signed national teams - including a new statement team - will be announced later this year and in 2024, the contracts of some federations such as Serbia and Israel will expire in 2024," said the spokesperson in an emailed statement.

The decision was taken in 2022 as part of Puma's new "fewer-bigger-better strategy" and was in line with the regular timelines for designing and developing team jerseys, added the spokesperson.

The Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement had called for a boycott of the sportswear firm before the October 7 attack over its sponsorship of the Israeli team.


Reuters

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Puma

End

Sponsorship

Israel

Football

Team

LBCI Next
UAE climate conference presidency says it is seeking 'consensus' on new agreement version
Time set for United Nations Climate Change Conference's conclusion passed without reaching agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Israeli forces raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry reports: Medical teams at risk

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-02

Israeli Army confirms striking over 400 targets since Israel-Hamas truce ended

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Sanchez says Israel 'friend' of Spain, but maintains his stances on Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:16

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:57

UAE climate conference presidency says it is seeking 'consensus' on new agreement version

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:07

Time set for United Nations Climate Change Conference's conclusion passed without reaching agreement

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:52

Azerbaijan, Brazil confirmed as hosts of next climate summits

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

The Red Cross confirms the entry of the first medical team into Gaza since the start of the war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21

Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:16

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion

LBCI
Middle East News
01:34

Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:59

Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More