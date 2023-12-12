UAE climate conference presidency says it is seeking 'consensus' on new agreement version

Majid Al-Suwaidi, the Director-General of the UAE Presidency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference, stated on Tuesday that the UAE presidency is working on a new draft agreement based on the "red lines" expressed by countries that rejected the proposed initial draft of the climate agreement.



Speaking to journalists on the final day of the conference, he said, "The goal is to reach consensus... We all want to conclude on time, but we all want to achieve the most ambitious possible result. That is our sole objective."



AFP