News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Variety and Tech
2023-12-12 | 05:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Fashion brand Zara said on Tuesday it regretted the "misunderstanding" over an advertising campaign featuring mannequins with missing limbs and statues wrapped in white that triggered calls for a boycott by pro-Palestinian activists.
"Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created," Zara said in a post on its Instagram account.
That account had seen tens of thousands of comments posted about the photos, many with Palestinian flags, while "#BoycottZara" was trending on messaging platform X. Critics said the images resembled photos of corpses in white shrouds in Gaza.
"Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone," Zara said. Six posts showcasing the campaign were scrubbed from Zara's Instagram page.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Zara
Misunderstanding
Photoshoot
Gaza
Boycott
UAE climate conference presidency says it is seeking 'consensus' on new agreement version
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-23
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
2023-10-23
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
0
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
0
Middle East News
04:43
Israeli forces raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry reports: Medical teams at risk
Middle East News
04:43
Israeli forces raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry reports: Medical teams at risk
0
Middle East News
03:44
WHO expresses concern over health workers' detention in Gaza
Middle East News
03:44
WHO expresses concern over health workers' detention in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
03:57
UAE climate conference presidency says it is seeking 'consensus' on new agreement version
Variety and Tech
03:57
UAE climate conference presidency says it is seeking 'consensus' on new agreement version
0
Variety and Tech
03:35
Puma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year
Variety and Tech
03:35
Puma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year
0
Variety and Tech
03:07
Time set for United Nations Climate Change Conference's conclusion passed without reaching agreement
Variety and Tech
03:07
Time set for United Nations Climate Change Conference's conclusion passed without reaching agreement
0
Variety and Tech
13:52
Azerbaijan, Brazil confirmed as hosts of next climate summits
Variety and Tech
13:52
Azerbaijan, Brazil confirmed as hosts of next climate summits
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Red Cross confirms the entry of the first medical team into Gaza since the start of the war
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Red Cross confirms the entry of the first medical team into Gaza since the start of the war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
0
Variety and Tech
05:16
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Variety and Tech
05:16
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:47
'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour
Lebanon News
09:47
'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour
2
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
3
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
4
News Bulletin Reports
07:43
Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
07:43
Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza
5
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
6
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
7
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
8
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More