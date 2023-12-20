Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science

Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science

As Lebanon's brightest continue their many successes in various fields, a Lebanese talent shines once again, as Professor Niveen Khashab was rewarded with the 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science for her remarkable contributions to the development, synthesis, and application of nanomaterials in healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, and environmental sectors. 

As an Associate Dean of the Physical Sciences and Engineering Division and Professor of Chemistry at KAUST, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lebanese Professor Niveen Khashab has more than 275 scientific research papers and publications in organic chemistry and nanotechnology.

Her work concentrates on understanding molecular interactions and self-assembly to prepare and comprehend nano-assemblies. 

"Her significant work in the smart encapsulation of drugs, proteins, and genetic materials greatly contributes to the burgeoning fields of personalized medicine and anti-aging," said a statement.

Professor Niveen's research centers around designing nanoparticles with variable porosity, which helps advance personalized healthcare by providing treatments "tailored" to individual patient needs.

It is worth mentioning that the Great Arab Minds Award is a sign of appreciation, celebrating Arabs with work that contributes to building a brighter future for humanity. 

The award's recipients are presented with "limitless opportunities." Each year, the award goes to six individuals across six categories. At a value of AED1 million, the award is used to fund research and projects.
 

