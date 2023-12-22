News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22 | 05:10
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar affirmed that air traffic has resumed in Lebanon despite the Gaza war, with global airlines resuming flights to Beirut.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he referred to the World Bank report indicating that the tourism sector in Lebanon is the top contributor to the local GDP.
He compared the current phase Lebanon is going through to the "COVID-19" stage but emphasized the difference due to the current presence of security instability.
Nassar explained that approximately 55 to 60 percent of planes arrive in Beirut, translating to about 8,000 individuals daily.
He highlighted intensive activities in tourist areas, especially in Mount Lebanon and Beirut, particularly in restaurants and entertainment fields, with 27 major Christmas activities.
Emphasizing the need to keep Lebanon away from war, Nassar stated, "resistance is not only with weapons but with everyone working in their productive sector with sustainable plans."
Regarding Douma being one of the most beautiful towns globally for tourism, he confirmed that this is due to the policies followed by the ministry and specialized projects abroad.
He stated, "Douma markets will be opened soon after restoration, and we thank Qatar for its support. We nominated Batroun for the Arab Tourism Organization as the most beautiful summer town and Kfardebian for winter tourism for the next year."
Nassar clarified that the ministry's goal was to develop domestic tourism, stimulate religious tourism, and open offices for the ministry.
He announced Lebanon's affiliation with the Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe, making it the only non-European country to connect it with European countries.
He also announced the ministry's work to introduce Lebanon to the World Tourism Organization, potentially gaining a position on the executive board soon.
He said, "I launched a specific vision from the Lebanese embassy in Riyadh, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 as the largest Arab economy. Lebanon should play a leading role in decision-making in joint projects due to the presence of the Lebanese community in the Kingdom."
He added, "This is a long-term project in cooperation with Qatar, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, and the Gulf Cooperation Council to connect Arab countries in tourism projects."
Nassar confirmed the resumption of work on this vision starting in January.
He explained that the ministry is outlining the plans, while implementation will be in collaboration with the private sector.
Revealing an essential and surprising initiative "with tourism as its gateway," Nassar stated that Lebanon would have witnessed it if the Gaza war had not begun, following "the ministry's work on reestablishing relations between Lebanon and the Arab neighbors."
He announced the main project for 2024, which is the operation of tourist offices opened in Lebanon in 2021 in partnership with the private sector and their rehabilitation. The first office will be in Jbeil.
Nassar noted that private sector companies have specific platforms with surveys of tourism establishments. "We need to gather them to issue an official unified map under the name of the Ministry of Tourism."
He said: "We previously launched the religious pilgrimage from Dimane, and its symbolism applies to all sects. We included many sites on the religious tourism map, and Lebanon is the richest country in religious pilgrimage due to religious pluralism."
He requested that tourism establishments adopt licenses.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Tourism
Walid Nassar
Gaza
War
Beirut
Tourist
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-20
Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-20
Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-13
US stresses stability in Lebanon, rejects its involvement in Gaza war
Lebanon News
2023-11-13
US stresses stability in Lebanon, rejects its involvement in Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-20
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
Variety and Tech
2023-12-20
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14
Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14
Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?
0
World News
2023-12-13
Biden hails COP28 climate agreement as 'historic step’
World News
2023-12-13
Biden hails COP28 climate agreement as 'historic step’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-20
WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-20
WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
0
World News
2023-11-09
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-11-09
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
4
Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
6
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
7
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More