In various food rankings worldwide, Lebanon is almost always present with its tasting dishes. Known for its vast and rich "culinary heritage," the country's cuisine has grabbed fans around the world.



This time, Lebanon "shined" among TasteAtlas' "100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World."



TasteAtlas, which is a travel online guide for traditional food, has published the annual rankings of the best cuisines, dishes, food cities, food products, ingredients, and lists of legendary restaurants and cookbooks, recording a total of 395,205 dish ratings, and 115,660 food product ratings.



According to these ratings, the top food items for each cuisine were extracted, and the best-rated cuisines in the world were examined based on the average ratings of each country's best-rated dishes and food products.



Italy and Japan recorded the same average, but Italy took the first place due to a higher rating of its best-rated dish, pizza.



Based on the average user ratings for dishes, a list of the top 100 dishes in the world has been published, placing the shawarma in the 44th place, while Lebanon ranked in the 25th place among the "100 Best Cuisines in the World."



Although found across the Middle East, Lebanon's shawarma is very popular and nearly considered a national dish, with its fresh ingredients and spices echoing the Lebanese taste.