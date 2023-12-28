Russia, NASA agree to continue joint ISS flights until 2025

Russia and the United States' space agency, NASA, have agreed to extend their flights to the International Space Station (ISS) until the year 2025, as announced by the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, on Thursday.



The Russian agency stated in a press release, "With the aim of maintaining the overall reliability of the International Space Station and ensuring the presence of at least one representative from both Roscosmos and NASA in their respective sections of the station, an agreement was reached with American partners in 2023 to extend space missions until 2025."



Two appendices were signed as part of the agreement between Russia and NASA regarding flights to the International Space Station in July and December 2023, according to the same source.



In July 2022, Russia declared its intention to withdraw "after the year 2024" from the International Space Station, which consistently hosts its space explorers and plays a prominent role. The establishment of a new Russian orbital station is a priority for Roscosmos.



In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that the first module of this new Russian station is expected to be placed in orbit in 2027, pledging to continue space achievements despite recent setbacks experienced by Moscow in this field.



AFP