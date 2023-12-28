News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bil Aleb
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia, NASA agree to continue joint ISS flights until 2025
Variety and Tech
2023-12-28 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia, NASA agree to continue joint ISS flights until 2025
Russia and the United States' space agency, NASA, have agreed to extend their flights to the International Space Station (ISS) until the year 2025, as announced by the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, on Thursday.
The Russian agency stated in a press release, "With the aim of maintaining the overall reliability of the International Space Station and ensuring the presence of at least one representative from both Roscosmos and NASA in their respective sections of the station, an agreement was reached with American partners in 2023 to extend space missions until 2025."
Two appendices were signed as part of the agreement between Russia and NASA regarding flights to the International Space Station in July and December 2023, according to the same source.
In July 2022, Russia declared its intention to withdraw "after the year 2024" from the International Space Station, which consistently hosts its space explorers and plays a prominent role. The establishment of a new Russian orbital station is a priority for Roscosmos.
In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that the first module of this new Russian station is expected to be placed in orbit in 2027, pledging to continue space achievements despite recent setbacks experienced by Moscow in this field.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Russia
NASA
ISS
Flights
Space
Roscosmos
Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-16
Russia plans to test launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024
World News
2023-12-16
Russia plans to test launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024
0
World News
2023-12-14
Russia issues warrant for Ukrainian military intelligence head
World News
2023-12-14
Russia issues warrant for Ukrainian military intelligence head
0
World News
2023-12-13
53 injured as Russian ballistic missiles target Kyiv: Ukraine
World News
2023-12-13
53 injured as Russian ballistic missiles target Kyiv: Ukraine
0
World News
2023-12-10
Russia calls for international monitoring mission in Gaza
World News
2023-12-10
Russia calls for international monitoring mission in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-27
Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'
Variety and Tech
2023-12-27
Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-20
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
Variety and Tech
2023-12-20
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-27
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent
Lebanon News
2023-12-27
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13
Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13
Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:19
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended
Lebanon News
06:19
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
3
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
4
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector
5
Lebanon News
05:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
05:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela
6
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
7
Lebanon News
04:29
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
Lebanon News
04:29
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
8
Lebanon News
02:19
Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
02:19
Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More