Andra Day and Molly Sims attended the 81st annual ceremony, which was held in Beverly Hills at The Beverly Hilton, in black and gold dresses.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag) Day, also an actress, she radiated elegance in a semi-sheer all-black dress accented with floral ruffles. At the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony, US singer-songwriter Andra Day and model Molly Sims graced the red carpet on Sunday night in gowns crafted by the Lebanese designer Georges Chakra.Andra Day and Molly Sims attended the 81st annual ceremony, which was held in Beverly Hills at The Beverly Hilton, in black and gold dresses.Day, also an actress, she radiated elegance in a semi-sheer all-black dress accented with floral ruffles.

Sims, the model and actress, also shone in a Georges Chakra creation. She walked the red carpet in a gold gown with pleated detailing and an oversized floral epaulet on one shoulder.



Through the years, the Golden Globes red carpet has served as the backdrop for numerous fashion moments, ranging from Julia Roberts's stylish pinstriped skirt suit in 1991 to Nicole Kidman's peacock feathered Gucci dress in 2005 and Natalie Portman's rose embellished Viktor & Rolf gown in 2011.



Georges Chakra, a prominent name in the fashion world, is celebrated for his ability to merge artistry and elegance in his designs seamlessly.



Numerous Hollywood A-listers have donned the Lebanese designer's creations on various red-carpet occasions, and this year's Golden Globes was no exception.