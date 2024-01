Amid the "delayed season," Lebanon has started to see its first snowfall, as the country is witnessing cold and rainy winter weather.On Wednesday, social media users started posting snowfall videos in the Cedars of God area.Lebanon, which relies on its snowy peaks and ski resorts to welcome locals and foreign tourists during winter, awaits such weather to boost its tourism.Nonetheless, this year, the "ski sector" is facing many problems due to the delayed season, which usually begins between Christmas and New Year's.However, Pierre Achkar, President of the Lebanese Hotel Association, affirmed that despite the lack of tourists and the travel bans to Lebanon, the "Lebanese residents can ensure a good employment rate for ski resorts."Over the years, Lebanon has become a popular ski destination in the Middle East, greeting winter sports enthusiasts in its equipped ski slopes with mesmerizing views across mountains and coast.