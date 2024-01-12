Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free

Cabo Verde has been officially certified as a malaria-free country by the World Health Organization (WHO), marking a historic milestone in the global fight against malaria.



The certification positions Cabo Verde among the elite ranks of 43 countries and one territory recognized by WHO for successfully eliminating malaria.



Cabo Verde becomes the third country in the WHO African region to achieve this distinction, following Mauritius and Algeria, certified in 1973 and 2019, respectively.



The WHO's announcement comes as a significant breakthrough in a region burdened with the highest malaria prevalence, accounting for approximately 95 percent of global malaria cases and 96 percent of related deaths in 2021.



The certification of malaria elimination is expected to bring about positive developments for Cabo Verde on various fronts.



The health system's structures and systems built for malaria elimination will now be instrumental in combating other mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue fever.



Cabo Verde's new status as a malaria-free destination is anticipated to boost tourism, contributing to approximately 25 percent of the country's GDP.



In response to the certification, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "I salute the government and people of Cabo Verde for their unwavering commitment and resilience in their journey to eliminating malaria."



He emphasized that Cabo Verde's success is a testament to strategic public health planning, collaboration, and sustained efforts to protect and promote health.



The certification is granted when a country demonstrates, with rigorous and credible evidence, the interruption of indigenous malaria transmission by Anopheles mosquitoes nationwide for at least the past three consecutive years.



In addition, the country must also exhibit the capacity to prevent the re-establishment of transmission, according to WHO.



Cabo Verde's journey to malaria elimination began in 2007 with the inclusion of this objective in its national health policy.



A strategic malaria plan from 2009 to 2013 laid the groundwork for success, focusing on expanded diagnosis, early and effective treatment, and the reporting and investigating of all cases.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabo Verde safeguarded progress by improving the quality and sustainability of vector control and malaria diagnosis and strengthening malaria surveillance.



Collaboration between the Ministry of Health and various government departments was pivotal in the country's success.