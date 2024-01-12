News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Prova
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
Variety and Tech
2024-01-12 | 06:45
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
Cabo Verde has been officially certified as a malaria-free country by the World Health Organization (WHO), marking a historic milestone in the global fight against malaria.
The certification positions Cabo Verde among the elite ranks of 43 countries and one territory recognized by WHO for successfully eliminating malaria.
Cabo Verde becomes the third country in the WHO African region to achieve this distinction, following Mauritius and Algeria, certified in 1973 and 2019, respectively.
The WHO's announcement comes as a significant breakthrough in a region burdened with the highest malaria prevalence, accounting for approximately 95 percent of global malaria cases and 96 percent of related deaths in 2021.
The certification of malaria elimination is expected to bring about positive developments for Cabo Verde on various fronts.
The health system's structures and systems built for malaria elimination will now be instrumental in combating other mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue fever.
Cabo Verde's new status as a malaria-free destination is anticipated to boost tourism, contributing to approximately 25 percent of the country's GDP.
In response to the certification, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "I salute the government and people of Cabo Verde for their unwavering commitment and resilience in their journey to eliminating malaria."
He emphasized that Cabo Verde's success is a testament to strategic public health planning, collaboration, and sustained efforts to protect and promote health.
The certification is granted when a country demonstrates, with rigorous and credible evidence, the interruption of indigenous malaria transmission by Anopheles mosquitoes nationwide for at least the past three consecutive years.
In addition, the country must also exhibit the capacity to prevent the re-establishment of transmission, according to WHO.
Cabo Verde's journey to malaria elimination began in 2007 with the inclusion of this objective in its national health policy.
A strategic malaria plan from 2009 to 2013 laid the groundwork for success, focusing on expanded diagnosis, early and effective treatment, and the reporting and investigating of all cases.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabo Verde safeguarded progress by improving the quality and sustainability of vector control and malaria diagnosis and strengthening malaria surveillance.
Collaboration between the Ministry of Health and various government departments was pivotal in the country's success.
World News
Variety and Tech
Malaria
WHO
Health
Cabo Verde
Africa
Free
Eliminate
'Chilled excitement:' In videos, Lebanon sees first snowfall amid delayed season
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
WHO expresses concern over health workers' detention in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-12
WHO expresses concern over health workers' detention in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-10
Gaza 'catastrophic' health situation almost impossible to improve: WHO
Middle East News
2023-12-10
Gaza 'catastrophic' health situation almost impossible to improve: WHO
0
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Israeli National Security Council's head: We will eliminate Hamas, PIJ movements and free our captives
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Israeli National Security Council's head: We will eliminate Hamas, PIJ movements and free our captives
0
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Over 170 attacks on health care in West Bank since October 7th, reveals WHO
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Over 170 attacks on health care in West Bank since October 7th, reveals WHO
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2024-01-10
'Chilled excitement:' In videos, Lebanon sees first snowfall amid delayed season
Variety and Tech
2024-01-10
'Chilled excitement:' In videos, Lebanon sees first snowfall amid delayed season
0
Variety and Tech
2024-01-08
Lebanese designer Georges Chakra's creations grace the Golden Globes
Variety and Tech
2024-01-08
Lebanese designer Georges Chakra's creations grace the Golden Globes
0
World News
2024-01-04
US education official resigns over Biden’s handling of the Gaza conflict
World News
2024-01-04
US education official resigns over Biden’s handling of the Gaza conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29
Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29
Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Jordan condemns Israeli forces' raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, citing international law violations
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Jordan condemns Israeli forces' raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, citing international law violations
0
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
05:53
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
Lebanon News
05:53
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-26
US First Lady shines in Lebanese-American designer's dress for Australian State Dinner
Variety and Tech
2023-10-26
US First Lady shines in Lebanese-American designer's dress for Australian State Dinner
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
2
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
3
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
4
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
5
Middle East News
10:18
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
Middle East News
10:18
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
6
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
7
Middle East News
03:50
Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces
Middle East News
03:50
Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces
8
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More