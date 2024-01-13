Google's Humboldt project links South America and Asia-Pacific directly

Variety and Tech
2024-01-13 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Google&#39;s Humboldt project links South America and Asia-Pacific directly
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Google's Humboldt project links South America and Asia-Pacific directly

Google has announced that it partnered with Desarrollo País of Chile and the Office of Posts and Telecommunications of French Polynesia (OPT) to unveil the Humboldt project, a subsea cable route connecting Chile, French Polynesia, and Australia.

This initiative marks the first-ever direct subsea cable link between South America and the Asia-Pacific region, enhancing digital connectivity and fostering economic ties across the Pacific.

The Humboldt project addresses a long-standing ambition of the Chilean government since 2016, establishing a direct fiber optic network between South America and the Asia-Pacific region. 

Once operational, the cable will fortify the reliability and resilience of digital connectivity by interconnecting cables within the South Pacific Connect initiative.

The Humboldt project complements projects such as the Google data center in Quilicura, the Google Cloud region in Santiago, cross-Andes terrestrial connectivity between Chile and Argentina, and the Curie subsea cable linking Chile, Panama, and the West Coast of the United States.

Subsea cables play a crucial role in driving economic growth and job creation. Analysts estimate that Google's previous submarine cable deployments in Latin America and the Caribbean region will contribute to a cumulative increase in GDP of $178 billion between 2017 and 2027, supporting the creation of approximately 740,000 additional jobs by 2027.

The cable is named after Alexander von Humboldt, a German polymath and explorer who traveled extensively to the Americas in the 19th century.
 
The moniker was chosen through a naming contest organized by Desarrollo País and Chile's Undersecretary of Telecommunications.

The Humboldt project is now moving into the materialization phase, and this collaboration is set to transform Chile into a global digital hub and strengthen its position in the fast-evolving digital landscape.

Variety and Tech

Google

Humboldt

Project

South America

Asia

Pacific

Chile

Telecommunications

Digital

Connectivity

Cable

Submarine

Route

Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-13

Xi: China, Vietnam should oppose attempt to 'destabilize Asia-Pacific region'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29

Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

Global trade under threat: Repercussions of key maritime routes closure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-12

Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-10

'Chilled excitement:' In videos, Lebanon sees first snowfall amid delayed season

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-08

Lebanese designer Georges Chakra's creations grace the Golden Globes

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

US education official resigns over Biden’s handling of the Gaza conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-11

Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-07

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:15

Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Hochstein serves only Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More