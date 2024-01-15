News
IMF alerts on job displacement and inequality in global AI surge
Variety and Tech
2024-01-15 | 05:35
IMF alerts on job displacement and inequality in global AI surge
In a recent press release, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted the imminent arrival of a technological revolution that could reshape the global economic landscape.
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI), while promising increased productivity and global growth, poses significant challenges, including potential job displacement and deepening inequality.
The complex impact of AI on economies has raised crucial questions about its consequences and the need for proactive policies to harness its potential benefits for humanity.
In an analysis, IMF experts have delved into the potential effects of AI on the global labor market. While previous studies have predicted job replacements, the IMF acknowledges that AI can often complement human labor. The analysis reveals a substantial exposure, with almost 40 percent of global employment susceptible to AI's influence.
The study suggests that advanced economies face more significant risks and opportunities than emerging markets and developing economies.
Approximately 60 percent of jobs in advanced economies may be impacted by AI, with half potentially benefiting from increased productivity. However, the other half may face lower labor demand, reduced hiring, and job disappearance.
In contrast, emerging markets and low-income countries may experience fewer immediate disruptions, with AI exposure estimated at 40 percent and 26 percent, respectively. Nevertheless, the lack of infrastructure and skilled workforces in these regions raises concerns that, over time, AI could exacerbate inequality among nations.
In addition, the analysis warns of possible polarization within income brackets, with AI-empowered workers seeing increased productivity and wages while others lag. Age disparities could also emerge, with younger workers seizing opportunities more easily than their older counterparts.
The impact on labor income will hinge on AI's complementarity with high-income workers. If AI significantly aids higher-income workers, it may exacerbate overall inequality, favoring those already well-off.
Recognizing the urgent need for policies in the face of AI integration, the IMF has introduced the AI Preparedness Index. This index assesses countries' readiness based on digital infrastructure, human capital, labor-market policies, innovation, economic integration, regulation, and ethics.
Results from the index indicate that wealthier economies, including advanced and some emerging markets, are better prepared for AI adoption. Singapore, the United States, and Denmark lead the rankings, showcasing strong performance in all evaluated categories.
Guided by the AI Preparedness Index, the IMF recommends that advanced economies focus on AI innovation and integration, coupled with robust regulatory frameworks. For emerging markets and developing economies, the emphasis should be on foundational investments in digital infrastructure and a skilled workforce.
As the world enters the AI era, the IMF underscores the importance of proactive measures to ensure an inclusive, prosperous future for all. The transformative power of AI, if harnessed responsibly, has the potential to bring about unprecedented benefits while mitigating the risks of exacerbating inequalities.
Variety and Tech
International Monetary Fund
Job
Inequality
Global
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Market
Economy
Labor
Technology
