Designers from Lebanon left an indelible mark on the red carpets of the Critics Choice Awards and the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, showcasing their talent through glamorous outfits worn by A-list celebrities.



The Lebanese designers' pieces shone at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, where Hollywood stars embraced the elegance of these designs.



Katherine Heigl wore a hot red custom-made gown by Lebanese designer Reem Acra.



As for the US comedian and writer Taylor Tomlinson, she chose a black pantsuit by Acra.

The 75th edition of the Emmy Awards, delayed from last September due to striking writers and actors, witnessed many fashion statements. The star-studded event showcased the prominence of Lebanese designers.



At the Critics Choice Awards in Hollywood, several celebrities opted for looks crafted by renowned Lebanese designers. The trio of Georges Hobeika, Zuhair Murad, and Elie Saab graced the red carpet.



Allison Williams, the US actress, chose a white jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad, adorned with silver detailing on the bodice and waist. The jumpsuit was from Murad's Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear line.



Actress Mandy Moore embraced a summery coral shade with a form-fitting dress from Elie Saab's collection. The glittering, textured gown featured peek-a-boo cutouts on the bodice and a plunging neckline.



US writer, producer, actress, and comedian Quinta Brunson graced the red carpet in a semi-sheer gown by Georges Hobeika. The gown is covered with white floral detailing and a sheer skirt.