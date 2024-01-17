COVID-19 vaccines saved 1.4 Million lives in Europe, says WHO Regional Director

Variety and Tech
2024-01-17 | 09:00
COVID-19 vaccines saved 1.4 Million lives in Europe, says WHO Regional Director
COVID-19 vaccines saved 1.4 Million lives in Europe, says WHO Regional Director

In a recent statement, Hans Henri P. Kluge, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, extended New Year greetings and conveyed hopes for a healthier and more peaceful 2024.

While sharing positive news about the impact of COVID-19 vaccines, he emphasized the need for continued vigilance in the face of evolving health challenges.

A new study led by WHO/Europe revealed that the region saved at least 1.4 million lives due to the widespread use of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

The cumulative known death toll could have exceeded 4 million without these vaccines, with more than 90 percent of lives saved among individuals over the age of 60, according to Kluge. "Booster doses alone contributed to an estimated 700,000 lives saved."

In addition, Kluge highlighted the power of vaccines and stressed WHO's recommendation for re-vaccination, particularly for those at the highest risk, such as the elderly, pregnant women, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and frontline health workers.

Moving beyond COVID-19, Kluge drew attention to the circulation of respiratory viruses like influenza, RSV, and measles in the European Region. He noted the significant surge in influenza cases, with a 58 percent increase in reported hospitalizations and a 21 percent rise in intensive care admissions over the past two weeks.

While COVID-19 infection rates are decreasing, a new variant of interest, JN.1, rapidly becomes the dominant strain, accounting for 79 percent of sequenced variants. Kluge emphasized the importance of continued surveillance for new variants and respiratory viruses.

