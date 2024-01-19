Global tourism set to roar back: Pre-pandemic levels anticipated by 2024

Global tourism set to roar back: Pre-pandemic levels anticipated by 2024

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) revealed in its first World Tourism Barometer of the year that international tourism reached 88 percent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023, with an estimated 1.3 billion international arrivals.

The Middle East, Europe, and Africa emerged as strong performers in 2023, with the Middle East leading the recovery by surpassing pre-pandemic levels with a remarkable 22 percent increase in arrivals compared to 2019.

Europe, the world's most visited region, reached 94 percent of 2019 levels, supported by intra-regional demand and travel from the United States, according to UNWTO.

Africa and the Americas also substantially recovered, reaching 96 percent and 90 percent of pre-pandemic visitors, respectively.

However, Asia and the Pacific lagged, reaching only 65 percent of pre-pandemic levels. South Asia demonstrated a robust recovery at 87 percent of 2019 levels, while North-East Asia reported around 55 percent recovery.

Several prominent and emerging destinations reported double-digit growth in international arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019, with sub-regions such as Southern Mediterranean Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and North Africa exceeding their 2019 arrival levels.

The economic impact of the recovery was evident, with international tourism receipts reaching USD 1.4 trillion in 2023, representing 93 percent of the earnings recorded in 2019. 

Total export revenues from tourism, including passenger transport, were estimated at USD 1.6 trillion, almost 95 percent of the 2019 figures.

Preliminary estimates on the economic contribution of tourism, measured in tourism direct gross domestic product (TDGDP), pointed to USD 3.3 trillion in 2023, constituting 3 percent of global GDP.

The UNWTO anticipates a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels in 2024, with initial estimates suggesting a 2 percent growth above 2019.

According to the Tourism Confidence Index survey, 67 percent of tourism professionals are optimistic about 2024, with only 6 percent expecting worse performance than the previous year.

Critical considerations for 2024 include the expected acceleration of Chinese outbound and inbound tourism, visa and travel facilitation measures in the Middle East and Africa, and Europe's potential to drive results, fueled by events like Romania and Bulgaria joining the Schengen area and the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Despite the positive outlook, economic and geopolitical challenges persist, including inflation, high interest rates, volatile oil prices, and disruptions to trade. Tourists are expected to seek value for money, prioritize sustainable practices, and adapt to consumer choices.

In addition, staff shortages in the tourism sector and uncertainties arising from geopolitical tensions, such as the Hamas-Israel conflict and Russian aggression against Ukraine, remain critical.

As the world anticipates a revival in international tourism, the industry faces the dual challenge of overcoming obstacles while catering to evolving traveler preferences.

