IOM seeks $7.9 billion to address unprecedented migration challenges
Variety and Tech
2024-01-22 | 06:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
IOM seeks $7.9 billion to address unprecedented migration challenges
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has officially unveiled its inaugural Global Annual Appeal for 2024, urging a financial commitment of $7.9 billion. The Appeal aims to bolster IOM's operations and establish a system that harnesses global migration as a positive force.
The IOM Global Appeal emphasized the need for funds to "save lives and protect people on the move, drive solutions to displacement, and facilitate safe pathways for regular migration – the key aspirations of IOM's new five-year Global Strategic Plan."
Expressing concern over the escalating levels of irregular and forced migration, IOM Director General Amy Pope stated, "Irregular and forced migration have reached unprecedented levels, and the challenges we face are increasingly complex."
"We are at a critical time and have designed this Appeal to help deliver on that promise. We can and must do better," Pope stressed, underlining the urgency and significance of addressing the current migration challenges.
Complete financing of $7.9 billion would empower the IOM to assist almost 140 million individuals, encompassing internally displaced persons and the communities hosting them.
Moreover, it would support the expansion of IOM's initiatives in development, specifically focused on preventing additional instances of displacement, according to IOM.
Pope emphasized the necessity of increased investment from governments, the private sector, individual donors, and other partners to bridge the widening gap between available resources and the requirements for effective operations.
Limited regular migration pathways and protection expose individuals to violence, exploitation, and danger, with IOM's Missing Migrants Project revealing that at least 60,000 people have died or disappeared on complex journeys over the past nine years.
"Investing in quality, consistent, and flexible funding will streamline and optimize IOM's response to displacement crises. By allocating resources towards preparedness, the Organization will effectively reduce the overall cost of crisis management," IOM stated.
Variety and Tech
International Organization For Migration
IOM
Global Annual Appeal
System
Migration
