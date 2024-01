The Paris Haute Couture Week unfolded a display of fashion prowess as Lebanese designers Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad took center stage, showcasing their Spring/Summer 2024 haute couture collections.



Renowned for his red carpet mastery, Elie Saab reinforced his reputation by hosting none other than Jennifer Lopez in the front row. Saab revealed his new collection entitled "Desert Rose."



Inspired by the "mystery of Morocco, inside the souk and the light of the desert," Saab's collection featured intricate geometric patterns reminiscent of Moroccan architecture.

The combination of filigree on capes and gowns, adorned with gold accents on sunset-inspired hues, delivered a visually enchanting experience. Asymmetrical elements, such as a one-shouldered wrap cape and a batwing cape, introduced both volume and dramatic flair.



In a separate spotlight, Zuhair Murad unveiled his haute couture Spring 2024 collection, "A Tyrian Arabesque," paying homage to the Phoenicians' love for the sea.