Microsoft Mesh transforms Teams into 3D collaborative spaces
Variety and Tech
2024-01-25 | 06:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Microsoft Mesh transforms Teams into 3D collaborative spaces
Microsoft introduced Microsoft Mesh on Thursday, a technology that powers 3D immersive experiences using next-generation technology to make virtual connections feel more like face-to-face interactions.
The immersive 3D meetings are available on PC and Meta Quest VR devices; Microsoft Mesh already benefits organizations like Takeda, Accenture, BP, and Mercy Ships.
Mesh in Teams enhances engagement in meetings by offering ready-made 3D immersive spaces tailored for various needs, such as team social gatherings, brainstorming sessions, or round-table discussions. Users can design avatars to represent themselves and facilitate inclusive conversations.
The platform also supports simultaneous small-group discussions with spatial audio, simulating productive side conversations akin to physical interactions.
In addition, users can enjoy familiar Teams features within 3D spaces, including accessing shared content for collaboration, utilizing Teams chat for communication, and expressing reactions in real time.
Leo Barella, Takeda's Chief Technology Officer, emphasized, "We are a people-first organization, and we want every employee to feel a true sense of belonging and togetherness—from day one, wherever they are in the world. Mesh is helping us achieve that."
For organizations looking to host larger events, Microsoft Mesh offers custom immersive experiences tailored to their needs.
Organizations can use the no-code editor to start with ready-made immersive spaces and customize them with visual elements like banners, videos, and presentations. The editor's user-friendly tools allow effortless orchestration of these visual elements, enhancing the flow of events.
As organizations continue to embrace remote and hybrid work, Microsoft Mesh in Teams emerges as a powerful tool to foster genuine connections, collaboration, and engagement in the evolving work landscape.
Variety and Tech
Microsoft
Mesh
Teams
3D
Space
Meeting
Technology
Mystical Morocco to Tyrian Seas: Saab and Murad's Haute Couture marvel in Paris
Previous
