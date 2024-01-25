Microsoft Mesh transforms Teams into 3D collaborative spaces

Variety and Tech
2024-01-25 | 06:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Microsoft Mesh transforms Teams into 3D collaborative spaces
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Microsoft Mesh transforms Teams into 3D collaborative spaces

Microsoft introduced Microsoft Mesh on Thursday, a technology that powers 3D immersive experiences using next-generation technology to make virtual connections feel more like face-to-face interactions. 

The immersive 3D meetings are available on PC and Meta Quest VR devices; Microsoft Mesh already benefits organizations like Takeda, Accenture, BP, and Mercy Ships.

Mesh in Teams enhances engagement in meetings by offering ready-made 3D immersive spaces tailored for various needs, such as team social gatherings, brainstorming sessions, or round-table discussions. Users can design avatars to represent themselves and facilitate inclusive conversations. 

The platform also supports simultaneous small-group discussions with spatial audio, simulating productive side conversations akin to physical interactions.

In addition, users can enjoy familiar Teams features within 3D spaces, including accessing shared content for collaboration, utilizing Teams chat for communication, and expressing reactions in real time.

Leo Barella, Takeda's Chief Technology Officer, emphasized, "We are a people-first organization, and we want every employee to feel a true sense of belonging and togetherness—from day one, wherever they are in the world. Mesh is helping us achieve that."

For organizations looking to host larger events, Microsoft Mesh offers custom immersive experiences tailored to their needs. 

Organizations can use the no-code editor to start with ready-made immersive spaces and customize them with visual elements like banners, videos, and presentations. The editor's user-friendly tools allow effortless orchestration of these visual elements, enhancing the flow of events.

As organizations continue to embrace remote and hybrid work, Microsoft Mesh in Teams emerges as a powerful tool to foster genuine connections, collaboration, and engagement in the evolving work landscape.
 

Variety and Tech

Microsoft

Mesh

Teams

3D

Space

Meeting

Technology

Mystical Morocco to Tyrian Seas: Saab and Murad's Haute Couture marvel in Paris
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-19

Crew with first astronaut from Turkey launched on flight to space station

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-18

Efforts for De-Escalation in Lebanon: Insights from Mikati-Blinken Meeting and Talks with Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-18

Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Mystical Morocco to Tyrian Seas: Saab and Murad's Haute Couture marvel in Paris

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-24

Saudi Arabia preparing to open first alcohol store to serve non-Muslim diplomats: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22

Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-22

IOM seeks $7.9 billion to address unprecedented migration challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-24

Israel rules out ceasefire in Gaza, spokesperson denies new agreement with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-26

Three additional casualties in Israeli strike targeting Iranian official in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Southern issues, presidential vacuum, and currency woes: MPs steer 2024 budget session

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:06

Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More