'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy

Variety and Tech
2024-01-29 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;Winter wonder&#39; in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon&#39;s skiing legacy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy

If you ask the older generation about Lebanon, you will hear stories about all the glory the country used to feature. 

Better described as the "Switzerland of the Middle East," Lebanon, once a secure banking hub, is known for its snow-capped destinations overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. 

Just a few kilometers from the capital, Beirut, you can get transported into a winter wonderland in the country's equipped ski slopes, resorts, and beautiful mountains covered in snow for months during this awaited season.

For years, skiing in Lebanon has been the go-to activity for winter sports enthusiasts.

Many reports say that Lebanon's first "ski pioneer" was Ramez Ghazzaoui, a Lebanese student who learned to ski in Switzerland and brought the sport with him in 1913. 

However, 1935 marked a significant date in Lebanon's "ski history" when the French army established the first Ski and Combat School in the mountains of Bcharri in the north.

Following that date, the Army Command established a building for this school in 1937, located in Youssef Rahme Barrack, the Cedars.

The primary function of the ski school was to lead special missions on snow and conduct search and rescue operations for missing or trapped in snow individuals.

In the 1950s, Lebanon entered its "golden age," an era during which Beirut was the region's tourism and commerce center; during that decade, skiing was becoming more notorious. 

Over the years, ski resorts started to develop, from the Cedars to Kfardebian and all the way to Qanat Bakish, enhancing the country's reputation with one of the largest – and most beautiful – ski destinations in the Middle East. 

With Lebanon considered a rather "small country," this feature makes ski resorts accessible on a day trip, with less than an hour's drive from Beirut. 

Notably, Lebanon's geography plays a vital role in making this sport popular, as there are four main geographic regions in Lebanon, differentiated by topography and climate. 

It is worth noting that skiing is not the only "snowy activity" in Lebanon, as snowboarding and snowshoeing are becoming popular, especially among the youth. 

In fact, throughout the years, this winter sport - skiing - has raised Lebanon's name abroad.



Lebanon has taken part in almost all Olympic Games since 1948, the country's "Recognition Year."

Since then, athletes such as alpine skier Ibrahim Geagea, who competed in 1948, 1952, 1956, and 1960, and Chirine Njeim, who participated in three Olympics in alpine skiing and was twice the Lebanese flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony, made their nation proud. 

In 1961, the Lebanese Ski Federation, the national governing body for Olympic alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross and country, and biathlon was founded. 

Despite periods of political instability, skiing has remained popular, attracting both locals and international visitors.

This year, despite being late, the ski season in Lebanon has started, a season many await eagerly to enjoy the quality of the snow. 

As Lebanon's ski legacy continues to unfold, the vibrant ski culture persists as a source of pride, contributing to the country's unique identity as a winter sports destination in the heart of the Middle East.
 

Lebanon News

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Winter

Ski

Mediterranean Sea

Beirut

Sports

Cedars

Tourism

Kfardebian

Qanat Bakish

Climate

Snowboarding

Snowshoeing

Climate change activists hurl soup at glass in front of Mona Lisa painting in Louvre museum
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-20

Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-28

Climate change activists hurl soup at glass in front of Mona Lisa painting in Louvre museum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-27

OpenAI launches new embedding models, GPT Turbo updates

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-25

Microsoft Mesh transforms Teams into 3D collaborative spaces

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-28

Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President

LBCI
World News
2024-01-08

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Israeli intelligence accuses 190 Gaza UN staff of Hamas, Islamic Jihad roles

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14

LBCI
Middle East News
07:01

Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:20

'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy

LBCI
World News
12:23

President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures

LBCI
Middle East News
06:17

Explosions were heard near Sayyida Zainab shrine in Syria: Reuters

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Escalation in Gaza: Intense Battles Amidst Ceasefire Negotiations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More