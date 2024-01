Based in Ottawa for four years, Salameh captivated the audience by seamlessly incorporating both Arabic and French into her performance, emphasizing the significance of both languages in shaping her identity.



Salameh said: "I have this Arabic background, I have this oriental thread, and I really want to make it heard.



Confidently taking the stage, Salameh commenced her performance with Fairuz's "Habbaytak bil Sayf" and effortlessly transitioned into the timeless "Coupable" by Jean-François Michael.



The judges, Corneille and France D'Amour were notably impressed by her innovative mash-up and buzzed in appreciation. Ultimately, Jana Salameh decided to align herself with Corneille's team, signaling her belief in her potential to excel in the upcoming phases of the competition.



As part of the Canadian version of "The Voice" known as "La Voix," the show serves as a platform for participants to showcase their musical talents and vie for recognition.



In her standout blind audition on "La Voix" Quebec, Jana Salameh's bilingual talent promises an exciting journey ahead.