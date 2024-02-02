News
WHO warns of escalating global cancer burden by 2050
Variety and Tech
2024-02-02 | 07:28
WHO warns of escalating global cancer burden by 2050
As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization (WHO) cancer agency, has released its latest estimates on the global burden of cancer.
The findings, based on data from 2022, underscored the escalating challenges posed by cancer, particularly its disproportionate impact on underserved populations.
The WHO surveyed 115 countries, revealing that "most countries do not adequately finance priority cancer and palliative care services, as part of universal health coverage (UHC)."
In 2022, the estimates provided by the IARC unveiled 20 million new instances of cancer and 9.7 million deaths on a global scale.
The IARC's Global Cancer Observatory showcased that, among the ten most common cancers in 2022, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers collectively accounted for two-thirds of global new cases and deaths.
Lung cancer emerged as the most prevalent, with 2.5 million new cases, followed by female breast cancer (2.3 million cases) and colorectal cancer (1.9 million cases).
The WHO's global survey exposed significant inequalities and financial challenges in cancer services globally, with disparities in coverage of essential services based on income levels.
These findings highlight the need for increased investments and global collaboration to address cancer inequities.
Looking ahead, the projected cancer burden in 2050 is alarming, with over 35 million new cases predicted—a 77 percent increase from 2022.
Cary Adams, head of UICC - Union for International Cancer Control, said, "Tools exist to enable governments to prioritize cancer care and ensure everyone has access to affordable, quality services. This is not just a resource issue but a matter of political will."
WHO
Cancer
Global
Patients
Lung
Breast
Health
Care
