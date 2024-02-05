News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taylor Swift sets record winning Grammy for album of the year for fourth time
Variety and Tech
2024-02-05 | 03:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Taylor Swift sets record winning Grammy for album of the year for fourth time
Pop superstar Taylor Swift set another record on Sunday, winning the Grammy award for album of the year for an unprecedented fourth time as women dominated the music industry's top honors.
Swift also announced from the Grammys stage that she would release a new album in April.
The 34-year-old won album of the year for "Midnights," eclipsing music legends Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder, who each claimed the prize three times.
Swift said she was thrilled by the honor and gushed about the fulfillment she feels from writing and singing songs. "It makes me so happy," she said. "All I want to do is keep doing this."
Earlier, Swift claimed the prize for best pop vocal performance and used the moment to announce that she will release "The Tortured Poets Department" on April 19.
"I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years," Swift said as she disclosed the new album, which was made available for pre-sales during the Grammys telecast.
Swift, who is about to jet to Tokyo to resume the world's highest-grossing concert tour, was among the women who swept the major Grammy awards on Sunday.
Billie Eilish claimed song of the year for "What Was I Made For?," a ballad written for the "Barbie" movie soundtrack.
"As a woman, it feels a lot of the time like you're not being seen," Eilish told reporters backstage. "I feel that this makes me feel very seen. Sometimes it feels really good to have somebody tell you 'good job.'"
Miley Cyrus, winner of her first two Grammys on Sunday, landed the record of the year honor for her empowerment anthem "Flowers."
"This award is amazing," Cyrus said, "but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday."
Best new artist went to R&B and pop singer Victoria Monet, who thanked her mom, "a single mom raising this really bad girl."
Winners were chosen by the musicians, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. The group has worked to diversify its membership in recent years by inviting more women and people of color to its ranks.
SZA, who went into the night as the most-nominated artist, won three trophies including best R&B song for "Snooze."
"I came really, really far," she said. "I can't believe this is happening, and it feels very fake."
Indie rock band boygenius, a band formed by musicians Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, also claimed three awards.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
Taylor Swift
Grammy
Award
Miley Cyrus
Billie Eilish
Music
Next
Grammys 2024: Lebanese designers steal the spotlight - celebrities shine in exquisite ensembles
Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
03:54
Grammys 2024: Lebanese designers steal the spotlight - celebrities shine in exquisite ensembles
Variety and Tech
03:54
Grammys 2024: Lebanese designers steal the spotlight - celebrities shine in exquisite ensembles
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-20
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
Variety and Tech
2023-12-20
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:28
Global economic outlook: OECD forecasts growth and inflation trends
Variety and Tech
05:28
Global economic outlook: OECD forecasts growth and inflation trends
0
Variety and Tech
03:54
Grammys 2024: Lebanese designers steal the spotlight - celebrities shine in exquisite ensembles
Variety and Tech
03:54
Grammys 2024: Lebanese designers steal the spotlight - celebrities shine in exquisite ensembles
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-04
Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space
Variety and Tech
2024-02-04
Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-02
WHO warns of escalating global cancer burden by 2050
Variety and Tech
2024-02-02
WHO warns of escalating global cancer burden by 2050
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'
0
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hochstein: Washington still wants normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hochstein: Washington still wants normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-10-17
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-17
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
3
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More