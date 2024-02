Amidst the glitz and glamour of the 2024 Grammy Awards, a trend emerged that captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide – the exquisite creations of Lebanese designers adorning some of the most prominent figures in entertainment.Paris Hilton led the charge, whose red carpet appearance was nothing short of mesmerizing. Hilton exuded elegance and sophistication in a sheer gown by the renowned Reem Acra.The intricate turquoise beadwork against a nude backdrop and strategically placed cutouts showcased Acra's unparalleled craftsmanship and Hilton's innate sense of style.Joining Hilton in the spotlight were Victoria Monet and Keke Palmer, each making their fashion statement in ensembles by Lebanese designers.Monet, a US singer-songwriter, turned heads at the Pre-Grammy Gala in a striking leopard print gown by Nicolas Jebran, representing fierce yet sophisticated glamour.Palmer, known for her grace and poise, opted for a lemon-yellow creation by Tony Ward, exquisitely adorned with floral embroidery and lace details.These red-carpet moments underscore Lebanese designers' influence on the global fashion stage and serve as a testament to the creativity and innovation within the industry.As celebrities continue seeking unique and captivating looks for high-profile events, the spotlight on Lebanese designers will shine even brighter in the years to come.