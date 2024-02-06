Storm hits California with power outages and threats of flooding, mudslides

A deadly Pacific storm, the second "Pineapple Express" weather system to sweep the West Coast in less than a week, dumped torrential rain over Southern California on Monday, triggering street flooding and mudslides throughout the region.



On Monday, extreme-weather advisories for floods, high wind, and winter storm conditions were posted across parts of California and southwestern Arizona, where some 35 million people live, and authorities urged residents to limit their driving.



The National Weather Service documented staggering rainfall amounts from the storm, which lashed Northern California on Sunday with hurricane-force gusts of wind and heavy precipitation that intensified as the system moved south on Sunday night and Monday.



The National Weather Service (NWS) said more than 10 inches(25 cm) of rain had fallen since Sunday across the Los Angeles area, the nation's second-largest city, with much more expected before the downpour was due to taper off later in the week.



Nearly a foot of rain was measured over 24 hours on the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) campus.



"We're talking about one of the wettest storm systems to impact the greater Los Angeles area" since records began, Ariel Cohen, chief NWS meteorologist in L.A., told an evening news conference. "Going back to the 1870s, this is one of the top three."



U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and pledged to provide federal aid to areas hard hit by a Pacific storm battering the state, the White House said.



The Los Angeles Police Department reported scores of traffic collisions with injuries since the storm began, many more than usual, while city Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said her crews had responded to at least 130 flooding incidents by Monday morning.



In one such incident, department officials said a fire department helicopter team rescued a man who had jumped into the churning waters of the Pacoima Wash, a concrete flood channel, in a desperate attempt to save his dog.



The man was ultimately hoisted to safety, as seen in video footage shot by a firefighter and posted to social media, while his pet managed to dog-paddle to the edge and survived.



The intense rainfall, with heavy snow in high-elevation mountain areas, was carried to California by a storm system meteorologists call an atmospheric river, a vast airborne current of dense moisture funneled inland from the Pacific.



The latest tempest and a less powerful storm that hit California on Wednesday and Thursday also qualified as a "Pineapple Express," a type of atmospheric river originating from the subtropical waters around Hawaii.



Winds gusting to 75 miles per hour (121 kph) on Sunday downed trees and utility lines across the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Coast, knocking out power to roughly 875,000 homes at the storm's peak in that region.



Wind-toppled trees killed at least two people on Sunday - an 82-year-old man in the former gold rush town of Yuba City and a 45-year-old man at Boulder Creek in the coastal Santa Cruz Mountains.



The greatest flash-flooding threat on Monday centered on Southern California, the NWS said, as the system slowly pivoted and pushed farther into the interior of California, but forecasters said "catastrophic" impacts were unlikely.



"There's widespread, significant flooding, and locally serious and severe flooding, but nothing that is completely off-the-walls insane," UCLA meteorologist and climate scientist Daniel Swain said during a YouTube briefing on Monday.



Several upscale communities built on the slopes of the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills, and Topanga Canyon were among the hardest hit by landslides.



Los Angeles officials reported 120 mudslides and debris flows throughout the city on Monday, and at least 25 structures were damaged by heavy rainfall or mudslides as of Monday evening, Crowley said.



