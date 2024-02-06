News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Grammy viewership leaps on night Taylor Swift sets record
Variety and Tech
2024-02-06 | 03:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Grammy viewership leaps on night Taylor Swift sets record
Taylor Swift's record-setting night at the Grammys drew the largest audience for music's highest honors since a pre-pandemic show in 2020, broadcaster CBS said on Monday.
Television viewership averaged roughly 16.9 million people for the three-hour-plus ceremony shown live from Los Angeles, according to Nielsen data released by CBS. That was a 34 percent jump from last year.
Swift made history during Sunday's telecast, winning an unprecedented fourth Album of the Year award with her pop record "Midnights," and women swept the major awards. Swift also used the occasion to announce a new album.
TV viewership for traditional television, and entertainment award shows in particular, has been on the decline in recent years as viewers shift to streaming. Audiences dwindled even more during the constrained awards shows put on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday's Grammy tally is close to last year's audience for the Academy Awards, which drew about 18.7 million viewers.
The largest audience on US television every year is the Super Bowl football championship, which typically draws around 100 million viewers.
CBS said live streaming viewership of the Grammys hit a record on Paramount+, jumping 173 percent from a year ago, but it did not provide the size of the streaming audience.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
Taylor Swift
Record
Grammys
Audience
Music
Next
NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City
Storm hits California with power outages and threats of flooding, mudslides
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-05
Taylor Swift sets record winning Grammy for album of the year for fourth time
Variety and Tech
2024-02-05
Taylor Swift sets record winning Grammy for album of the year for fourth time
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-05
Grammys 2024: Lebanese designers steal the spotlight - celebrities shine in exquisite ensembles
Variety and Tech
2024-02-05
Grammys 2024: Lebanese designers steal the spotlight - celebrities shine in exquisite ensembles
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-04
Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space
Variety and Tech
2024-02-04
Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space
0
World News
2024-01-16
Trump secures frontrunner status with record Iowa win
World News
2024-01-16
Trump secures frontrunner status with record Iowa win
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:31
NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City
Variety and Tech
06:31
NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City
0
Variety and Tech
02:00
Storm hits California with power outages and threats of flooding, mudslides
Variety and Tech
02:00
Storm hits California with power outages and threats of flooding, mudslides
0
Variety and Tech
09:33
McDonald's reports first sales miss in nearly 4 years on overseas weakness
Variety and Tech
09:33
McDonald's reports first sales miss in nearly 4 years on overseas weakness
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-05
Global economic outlook: OECD forecasts growth and inflation trends
Variety and Tech
2024-02-05
Global economic outlook: OECD forecasts growth and inflation trends
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
0
World News
2023-09-20
Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations
World News
2023-09-20
Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations
0
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
3
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
4
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks
7
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More