Grammy viewership leaps on night Taylor Swift sets record

Variety and Tech
2024-02-06 | 03:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Grammy viewership leaps on night Taylor Swift sets record
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Grammy viewership leaps on night Taylor Swift sets record

Taylor Swift's record-setting night at the Grammys drew the largest audience for music's highest honors since a pre-pandemic show in 2020, broadcaster CBS said on Monday.

Television viewership averaged roughly 16.9 million people for the three-hour-plus ceremony shown live from Los Angeles, according to Nielsen data released by CBS. That was a 34 percent jump from last year.

Swift made history during Sunday's telecast, winning an unprecedented fourth Album of the Year award with her pop record "Midnights," and women swept the major awards. Swift also used the occasion to announce a new album.

TV viewership for traditional television, and entertainment award shows in particular, has been on the decline in recent years as viewers shift to streaming. Audiences dwindled even more during the constrained awards shows put on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday's Grammy tally is close to last year's audience for the Academy Awards, which drew about 18.7 million viewers.

The largest audience on US television every year is the Super Bowl football championship, which typically draws around 100 million viewers.

CBS said live streaming viewership of the Grammys hit a record on Paramount+, jumping 173 percent from a year ago, but it did not provide the size of the streaming audience.

Reuters
 

Variety and Tech

Taylor Swift

Record

Grammys

Audience

Music

LBCI Next
NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City
Storm hits California with power outages and threats of flooding, mudslides
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-02-05

Taylor Swift sets record winning Grammy for album of the year for fourth time

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-02-05

Grammys 2024: Lebanese designers steal the spotlight - celebrities shine in exquisite ensembles

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-02-04

Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space

LBCI
World News
2024-01-16

Trump secures frontrunner status with record Iowa win

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:31

NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:00

Storm hits California with power outages and threats of flooding, mudslides

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:33

McDonald's reports first sales miss in nearly 4 years on overseas weakness

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-02-05

Global economic outlook: OECD forecasts growth and inflation trends

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-04

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
World News
2023-09-20

Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Amal Movement mourns three martyrs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13

Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More