News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Skydivers' plane kills man during emergency landing on beach in Mexico
Variety and Tech
2024-02-12 | 09:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Skydivers' plane kills man during emergency landing on beach in Mexico
A plane carrying four Canadian skydivers made an emergency landing on a beach in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca on Sunday, the state civil defense's office said, resulting in the death of a 62-year-old man who was on the beach at the time.
The plane was forced to land on a populated section of Bacocho beach in the popular Pacific resort town of Puerto Escondido, the office said in a statement, adding the victim's wife, who had been on the beach alongside him, was unharmed.
Footage from Puerto Global showed the damaged aircraft on the beach having crashed into what it said was a turtle rescue centre.
The civil defense statement did not give more details on the landing nor the identities of those involved, noting that investigations were ongoing. No one else on the beach was injured, it said.
Those who had been on the aircraft, including the four Canadian skydivers aged between 35 and 60 and a 40-year-old Mexican man, were removed from the plane and taken for medical treatment, the statement added, saying they were in stable condition.
State Governor Salomon Jara said in a post on X that resources were being mobilized to help those the injured who had been on the plane.
"To the family of the person who died, we will provide all the necessary support and accompany them in the face of their irreparable loss," he said.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
Plane
Skydivers
Beach
Mexico
Emergency Landing
OpenAI hits $2 bln revenue milestone in December, the Financial Times reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-11
Pilots killed in military training plane crash in northern Jordan
Middle East News
2024-02-11
Pilots killed in military training plane crash in northern Jordan
0
World News
2024-01-31
Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners despite plane crash last week
World News
2024-01-31
Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners despite plane crash last week
0
World News
2024-01-24
Russian military transport plane with Ukrainian POWs on board crashes near Ukraine border
World News
2024-01-24
Russian military transport plane with Ukrainian POWs on board crashes near Ukraine border
0
World News
2024-01-21
Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported
World News
2024-01-21
Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-09
OpenAI hits $2 bln revenue milestone in December, the Financial Times reports
Variety and Tech
2024-02-09
OpenAI hits $2 bln revenue milestone in December, the Financial Times reports
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-08
IAA Lebanon Hall of Fame: 17 advertising personalities inducted
Variety and Tech
2024-02-08
IAA Lebanon Hall of Fame: 17 advertising personalities inducted
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-07
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-07
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-07
IKEA launches AI assistant on GPT Store for personalized home design and shopping
Variety and Tech
2024-02-07
IKEA launches AI assistant on GPT Store for personalized home design and shopping
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Operation Golden Hand: Will Israel's operation lead to a successful prisoner exchange deal or a more obstructive path?
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Operation Golden Hand: Will Israel's operation lead to a successful prisoner exchange deal or a more obstructive path?
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09
Northern front tensions: Will the Israeli Cabinet decide to continue the war or pursue a prisoner exchange deal?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09
Northern front tensions: Will the Israeli Cabinet decide to continue the war or pursue a prisoner exchange deal?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
03:11
Yemeni Armed Forces reportedly target US ship 'Star Iris' in Red Sea
Middle East News
03:11
Yemeni Armed Forces reportedly target US ship 'Star Iris' in Red Sea
2
Press Highlights
00:38
Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington
Press Highlights
00:38
Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington
3
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
5
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
6
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
8
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More