Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes

Variety and Tech
2024-02-27 | 08:47
High views
LBCI
LBCI

3min
Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes

Even with the current regional dynamics unfolding and amid the ongoing tension in the south, Lebanon still stands as one of the main winter destinations in the Middle East.

Lebanon, a country that has seen many crises throughout the years, still seems resilient, welcoming visitors and opening the door for them to visit this beautiful country and discover its full potential.



Even with everything going on, Lebanon's tourism and exquisite nature keep on shining, as Kfardebian, a municipality in the Keserwan District, was proclaimed the Capital of the Arab Tourism Winter Destinations for 2024 by the Arab Tourism Organization.

However, this recognition is unsurprising, as Lebanon is renowned for being the land of cedar trees and mountains, echoing natural, religious, and ethnic diversity.

Not to mention that the country is one of the few spots in the Middle East equipped to offer skiing activities to winter sports fans, a season usually extending from December to April.

Many mountains and villages offer a great escape, as Lebanon is home to six prominent ski resorts, including Mzaar, Laqlouq, the Cedars, Faqra, Bakish, and Zaarour.

So, if you are visiting Lebanon this winter or are willing to go on a domestic tourism journey, here are some mesmerizing photos showcasing the country's snowy atmosphere that will encourage you to hop on a splendid winter adventure:
 

