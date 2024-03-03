News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel decides to revise Eurovision song lyrics that referenced Hamas attack
Variety and Tech
2024-03-03 | 10:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel decides to revise Eurovision song lyrics that referenced Hamas attack
Israel has agreed to revise the lyrics of its potential submission to the Eurovision Song Contest after the contest organizers took issue with verses that appeared to reference Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, Israel's national broadcaster Kan said on Sunday.
Eurovision, which this year will take place on May 7-11 in the Swedish city of Malmo, bills itself as a non-political event and can disqualify contestants deemed to have breached that rule. Broadcaster Kan is tasked with choosing Israel's entry.
The leading Israeli submission is "October Rain", a ballad sung by female soloist Eden Golan.
According to lyrics leaked to the media, and later confirmed by Kan, it includes lines such as "There's no air left to breathe" and "They were all good children, each one of them" - apparent allusions to people who holed up in shelters as Hamas gunmen carried out a killing and kidnapping spree at an outdoor music festival and other sites which sparked the war in Gaza.
Kan said it has asked the writers of "October Rain" and second place finalist "Dance Forever" to revise their lyrics, while also preserving their artistic freedom. It will then officially choose the song to send the Eurovision committee.
The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes Eurovision and has previously said it was in the process of scrutinising the lyrics, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kan's decision.
The Israeli broadcaster said it agreed to make the changes following a request from the country's president, Isaac Herzog.
"The president emphasized that at this time in particular, when those who hate us seek to push aside and boycott the state of Israel from every stage, Israel must sound its voice with pride and its head high and raise its flag in every world forum, especially this year," Kan said.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Eurovision
Song
Contest
Hamas
Attack
Thousands of artists ask Venice Biennale to exclude Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-22
Eurovision scrutinizes Israel's song lyrics
Variety and Tech
2024-02-22
Eurovision scrutinizes Israel's song lyrics
0
World News
2024-02-21
Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks
World News
2024-02-21
Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Israel threatens to launch an attack on Rafah by Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Israel threatens to launch an attack on Rafah by Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-27
Thousands of artists ask Venice Biennale to exclude Israel
World News
2024-02-27
Thousands of artists ask Venice Biennale to exclude Israel
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-27
Palestinian pop singer hopes to compete for Iceland at Eurovision
Variety and Tech
2024-02-27
Palestinian pop singer hopes to compete for Iceland at Eurovision
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-27
Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes
Variety and Tech
2024-02-27
Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-27
Astronomers spot white dwarf star with 'metallic scar'
Variety and Tech
2024-02-27
Astronomers spot white dwarf star with 'metallic scar'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Hamas official: No room for negotiations with Israel regarding a prisoner exchange
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Hamas official: No room for negotiations with Israel regarding a prisoner exchange
0
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
Lebanon News
09:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
2
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
3
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
4
Lebanon News
08:50
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:50
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede
7
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More